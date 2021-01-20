App for Android and iOS has more than 25 games

Beginning of the year is synonymous with summer, recess and holidays! Although the period is an invitation to fun, we know that the moment in which we live calls for caution when it comes to crowding. Therefore, the entertainment options that allow us to entertain without exposing ourselves have gained such relevance. In this sense, MegaJogos appears as an excellent alternative of fun for the whole family.

MegaJogos emerged in 2002, as a pioneer website for online card games. In just a few years, he became a national reference in the segment, with regular players spread across the country.

With the popularization of mobile platforms, it was launched as an application for Android (download here) and iOS (download here). Today, it is the most complete card and board game app accessed in Brazil and worldwide, with more than 250 thousand active users per day, being more than 1 million monthly.

More than 25 games in a single app

MegaJogos has more than 25 popular games in a single app and is available in five languages: Portuguese, French, Italian, Spanish and English. Soon, German will also be made available.

Multiplatform, MegaJogos adapts to all types of internet users.

Mega Games

In addition to being able to play on your Android phone or iPhone, you can install the software on Windows, macOS and Linux (learn how by clicking here). In Windows 10, it can be installed directly via the Microsoft Store (download here).