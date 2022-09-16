Apostille O Apostille and Apostille 2

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot has announced a second season pass, which will include the Bardock Saga DLC, which is scheduled for release in 2023. Since its launch in 2020, CyberConnect2 and Bandai Namco have continued to support Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, a single-player role-playing game. A reinterpretation of the events of the Dragon Ball Z part of Akira Toriyama’s cult manga Dragon Ball. Since launch, he has received DLC based on content following the Dragon Ball Z story, such as Battle of Gods and Resurrection F, and it has now been announced that he will receive the Bardock DLC: The Father of Goku in 2023 as part of the second season. pass through.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot was first released for PC, PS4 and Xbox One in 2020 and is a role-playing action movie. The game uses game mechanics from past CyberConnect2 games, such as Asura’s Wrath and Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm, and features a variety of Dragon Ball characters, including Goku, Vegeta, Gohan and Piccolo, as the entire story of Dragon Ball Z is recreated, including some select additional episodes from the anime in the form of side missions. In 2020, the game was supported by healthy post-launch content, such as the DLC A New Power Awakens Part 1, inspired by Battle of Gods, and Resurrection F, inspired by A New Power Awakens Part 2. In 2021, it received an original story inspired by the anime “History of Trunks” called “Trunks: Warrior of Hope”.

Now, thanks to the continued success of the game, Bandai Namco announced at the Tokyo Game Show that Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will receive DLC for the entire new season pass in 2023, starting with the launch of Bardock: Alone Against Fate. This will be followed by two more additions that are likely to retell other parts of the Dragon Ball story, as well as the next-generation version of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, which is also due out in 2023. It has not yet been confirmed whether it will include free updates for PS4 and Xbox One owners or not.

This will retell the events of Bardock: Goku’s Father, a TV special released in 1990 that tells the story of Goku’s father and his battle with Frieza to protect the Saiyans, which explains how Goku ended up on Earth at the beginning of Dragon Ball. Later, this story was adapted into the plot of Dragon Ball Super: Broly 2019, which made it part of the official canon of Dragon Ball. Screenshots show that players will control the Bardock in new areas, including the planet Vegeta.

It is not yet known what will be adapted for the rest of the season pass, however it is likely that it will include a reimagining of other films such as Dragon Ball Super: Broly and possibly the recently released Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is already available for Google Stadia, Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4 and Xbox One. It will be released on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2023.