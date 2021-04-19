Apex Mobile: EA Releases News of the Mobile Battle Royale

Apex Mobile: This Monday (19th), Eletronic Arts revealed the first details of Apex Legends Mobile, making the official FAQ of the game available on its website.

According to the publisher, Apex Mobile will have game mechanics optimized for mobile devices, with new touchscreen functions and simplified controls, resulting in the “most advanced” battle royale in mobile format. The title, which is being developed by the same team behind the console and PC version, is treated as a faithful portrait compared to the original and should keep the same systems and features.

As in Apex Legends, the portable version will be made available free of charge to all players, with microtransactions and its own store, as well as a Battle Pass and unpublished unlockables. Thus, the game will not have a crossplay function with other platforms and only users of tablets and cell phones will be able to play with each other.

In a statement, Eletronic Arts confirmed that the start of closed beta testing will take place in late April, starting in the Philippines and India and gradually being made available to the rest of the planet. In addition, only Android users will have access in the first few months, with iOS support expected to be released later.

Apex Legends is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S / X, Nintendo Switch and PC.