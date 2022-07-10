Apex LegendsPro Imperialhall Refuses to Kill a Disabled Player During the $2 Million ALMS Championship

In Apex Legends, one of the best competitive games in the “battle royale” genre, there are many talented professional players who compete regularly and often broadcast their gameplay. Recently, many of the best stars of the game gathered to take part in the latest Apex Legends Global Series (ALGS) championship, which is held on the local network. One of the most popular among the professional players present is ImperialHal.

As part of the TSM esports organization, ImperialHal has made a name for himself playing Apex Legends since the Battle Royale was released in 2019. In recent months, he has been constantly broadcasting his gameplay to thousands of viewers on Twitch, working together with Verhulst and Reps. comrades in TSM. Although the professional is known for his competitive activity, he has also recently been praised for his athletic prowess.

While participating in Saturday’s ALGS Championship tournament, ImperialHal and his teammates encountered an unusual situation during one of the matches on the World’s Edge map. Heading towards the railway tracks near the Eastern Fragment, a professional player noticed an opponent standing in the open and not moving. Quickly realizing that the enemy player had probably lost contact, ImperialHal turned to his teammates, telling them not to open fire. Then TSM retreated from the player, leaving him alone, instead of attacking him.

The unusual nature of this event certainly deserves attention. Although it is unknown how other professionals would have handled the situation, since there does not seem to be a rule prohibiting players from killing disabled opponents, it is still nice to see a gamer demonstrating athletic prowess to his fellow rivals in the middle of a match. In addition, it is worth noting that the prize fund of the ALGS championship is $ 2 million, which makes the decision to spare the AFK player even more noticeable, since it could affect TSM’s chances of winning the tournament.

Since ImperialHal decided not to kill the disconnected player, numerous fans commented on the situation. Among the comments, most fans were impressed by the athletic prowess demonstrated by a professional player in the middle of a high-stakes match, and many tweeted their support. In fact, ImperialHal has since commented on its own in-game solution. “This is the least that every player can solve with these problems,” the professional player noted, probably referring to the connection problems in the 13th season of Apex Legends.

Fortunately, this demonstration of ImperialHal’s athletic prowess did not reduce his team’s chances of winning the ALGS tournament. ImperialHal, along with his teammates TSM Reps and Verhulst, still managed to advance to the ALGS championship, which is taking place today. Time will tell whether TSM or one of the other leading teams will return home with the grand prize. We hope that no matter which team wins, Apex Legends will have no problems connecting during the grand final for the sake of those who compete.

