Apex Legends Triples Game Disconnects Due To Server Issues

Apex Legends: Respawn Entertainment is aware of the issue and promises a return to normal when the September 22 patch is released. The battle royale of the creators of Titanfall 2 and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Apex Legends, continues to have problems on its servers. This has been recognized by Respawn Entertainment in a message on social networks, where it has also admitted that disconnections from games have tripled compared to the normal situation. Despite the solutions they have already implemented, the servers will not stabilize until September 22, when they will release the next patch.

“Although there is improvement today, we are still seeing that the disconnect error rate is almost three times normal in Apex Legends. We won’t be fully back to normal until the next planned patch on September 22. We are going to extend the qualification ranges for a week, this update will be online on Monday ”.

Apex Legends and more problem games

Before posting this message on Twitter, the team explained that they had practically exceeded the capabilities of the server, so they announced a number of improvements. Then they already warned that they thought that some of these problems would need more additional work, to be done during “the weekend”. The decision to expand the ranking ranges is due to complaints from users, who have seen that part of the progression was not saved.

Server issues have also affected other Electronic Arts video games. The North American giant reported that it was investigating the situation, since other titles such as Knockout City or Titanfall have suffered similar problems in recent hours.

Apex Legends is a free-to-play title available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The study is also working on a version for mobile devices, which as of today still has no confirmed date.