Apex Legends surpasses 100 million players

Apex Legends: Eletronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment announced on Wednesday (14) that Apex Legends has just surpassed the mark of 100 million players in just over two years of release.

According to EA’s statement, competitive multiplayer will constantly improve its game system, giving more reasons to increase the community and deliver improvements in all aspects. And to celebrate the new record set by the game, the publisher has already anticipated that major updates are planned, with news expected to be released in the coming days.

Apex Legends is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X, Nintendo Switch and PC.