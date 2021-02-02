Apex Legends: Season 8 everything you need to know

We spoke in depth with the developers of Respawn Entertainment about the latest update of this Battle Royale

On the occasion of the second year of Apex Legends and the launch of the eighth season, thanks to Electronic Arts, we chatted exclusively with OT Harrison, designer of Fuse, the new legend, Eric Canavase and Brian Vidovic, designers of the game, Steven Ferreira director team and Eduardo Agostini, world director of the popular Battle Royale at Respawn Entertainment.

Is Fuse an offensive, defensive, healer, tactical, or tank character?

Ot Harrison: He is an offensive character, all his abilities we could say that they explode everything that is in his path, his grenades, tactical shots and the ultimate that explodes, and surrounds an area, it can be used as a trap for rivals and this can be Capitalize on the entire team, all of these skills can be used in different tactical ways.

What is the best description of the 30-30 repeater?

Eric Canavese: It’s a single shot heavy assault weapon, something in between the Longbow, G7 scout and a little bit the Wingman. It is slow-firing, but one of its best features is that when you load a shot it can cause more damage, so by using this weapon we give players a kind of reward for “playing it” for the timing you need. It is very good to open a battle and to attack at medium distances.

Are there plans in this new season to be able to use all the outfits of our main account on all platforms?

Brian Vidovic: We’re still looking to make this work cross-platform, although we don’t have announcements for this for Season 8, but we’re still working on it because we know it’s important to everyone.

What are the main changes in Kings Canyon?

Eduardo Agostini: At the top of the map as we could see in the trailer, Fuse’s ship crashes and this opens up a new area. This is the main change and it makes Kings Canyon bigger. Below that area we have improved the landing zones, the area that we normally call slum lakes will now be renamed to spotted lakes and will be more attractive. We have changed the experience there, improving the rotation of the pit and the artillery zone. Much of the map has changed drastically to attract more people to this new area and we are sure they will not recognize it because it is something completely different.