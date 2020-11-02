Apex Legends Season 7: No Ray Tracing on PC

There will be improvements in the new generation platforms, but they will not be visual at the moment Apex Legends Season 7: Ascension will be available this November 4 on PS4, Xbox One and PC, later it will arrive on Xbox Series X / S and PS5 when they are released on November 10 and 12, taking advantage of the backward compatibility function and respecting the progression we have.

Thanks to Electronic Arts and Rewpawn Entertainment we had the opportunity to chat with Chad Grenier, Game Director in a private session, to ask him about some of the things we can look forward to in this new season.

Will Apex be cross-platform legacy-next gen? For example, will an Xbox One user be able to play with one of Xbox Series X / S?

CG: Yes

Will all of my progression be available between consoles one day?

CG: Yes, although at the moment only on Origin and Steam. You will be able to have access to all the accessories you have bought between these PC platforms. We want to do it on consoles too, but we need to create a system where you can select which platform is the main one and unify them. We are undoubtedly looking for it and want to do it.

Do you have plans to use Ray Tracing or DLSS?

CG: We do! The new generation is very exciting for us, DirectX XII Ultimate and some of the new graphics cards and consoles that use it, enable various functions for us. We don’t have any details on this yet, but I can only tell you that the game will be available on next gen platforms with some improvements focused on hardware performance, but we are working on some things that the new generation and new cards support. graphics like the NVIDIA GeForce Series 30.

How do you compensate for “the advantages” that a PC gamer can have such as latency times vs. console players?

CG: Let’s start from the fact that crossplay doesn’t put console players with PC players by default, as well as one of them teaming up. Only then does it send both of them to the server with the PC players and that is where perhaps the console player may have it “difficult”. I do it a lot and I have not detected differences, in fact, we have data that shows that PC players do not exactly win those supposed advantages compared to console players. In these cases at most they earn about a 1% advantage based on what we see.

Without a doubt, the new season of Apex Legends will have a lot to offer to the players, if you want to know all the details, we suggest you read our note about Horizon, the new map and the news that will arrive.



