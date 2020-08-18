Apex Legends Season 6: All the rewards of the Battle Pass

The sixth season, called Boosted, starts this August 18 and they do it with a new battle pass as well as a new Legend called Rampart.

Apex Legends Season 6, A Tope, begins this August 18, worldwide. The popular free-to-play battle royale from Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment continues in top form with a community willing to keep playing for months on PS4, Xbox One and PC. For the sixth season, as always, we have a new battle pass and a new Legend (character), which is called Rampart, as we tell you in this article. Let’s get to know everything that the new Season Pass offers us.

Price: How much does the Season 6 Battle Pass cost?

As usual from previous seasons, the Apex Legends Battle Pass maintains the price that we had already seen since the debut of the title in this Season 6. Therefore, we will continue to be able to access all kinds of daily and weekly challenges. Over 100 new exclusive items, including Legendary Skins, Apex Pack, Loading Screens, Music Packs, and more. Total price is 950 Apex Coins; about 9.50 euros.

In this article we tell you what Apex Legends coins are and what types exist today. On the one hand, the Apex Coins, which are the premium currency that we buy with real money; They are used to buy Apex packs, items in the Battle Shop or legends.

1,000 Apex Coins – € 9.99

2,000 Apex Coins (+150 extra) – € 19.99

4,000 Apex Coins (+350 extra) – € 39.99

6,000 Apex Coins (+700 extra) – € 59.99

10,000 Apex Coins (+1 500 extra) – 99.99 euros

What is included in the Apex Legends Season 6 Battle Pass?

This Season 6 of Apex Legends arrives loaded with new content for the battle pass, so for those 950 coins we will receive the following:

More than 100 items during the season

New holographic sprays

New deployment gestures

Free Rewards: Waterfall for Rampart, 5 Apex Packs, Win Record for all Legends (during Season 6)

Legendary look for the Sentinel “Roll Cage)

3 aspects of character times

What is the “Battle Pass Bundle”?

There is an alternative to not having to play for tens of hours, leveling up and getting all the rewards along the way. EA and Respawn Entertainment offer the option to go up 25 levels at once in Season 6 of Apex Legends with the Battle Pass Bundle, which costs 2,800 Apex Coins (28 euros to change). In this way, we immediately unlock those 25 levels with their rewards from the battle pass. The bundle (which is worth 4,700 Apex Coins) also includes the Battle Pass.

Apex Legends is available in digital format for PC, PS4 and Xbox One for free as free to play. Coming soon to Nintendo Switch.



