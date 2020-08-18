Apex Legends – Season 6: all the changes and news

The sixth season of Electronic Arts’ free battle royale game, A Tope, includes a host of changes and a new Legend called Rampart.

Apex Legends kicks off this Tuesday, August 18, the long-awaited Season 6. The free battle royale video game from EA and Respawn Entertainment is once again renewed with new content, a battle pass with dozens of additions and a new Legend, Rampart, who joins the cast selectable characters. Let’s know everything that Season 6 brings, A Tope.

The first and most remarkable thing is the arrival of a new Legend, Rampart. An expert tuner, famous in clandestine fighting clubs who, according to the official website, is delighted to be able to show off her great gifts.

All about Rampart in this article

The new Apex Legends battle pass maintains its price but is improved; featuring over 100 exclusive items, including Legendary Skins, Daily and Weekly Challenges, New Legendary Sprays, Stances …

All about the Season 6 Battle Pass here

Crafting: Apex Legends Season 6 features Crafting. Broadly speaking, we can collect materials on the map to build and build land, modify it and, ultimately, alter the environment at our convenience.

Ranked Season 6: Competitive rankings are renewed for everyone, so there’s no choice but to get back to work to raise our reputation this ranked season.

New weapon: Volt. This subsufil is quite powerful and is activated by energy. This August 18 arrives at the game on the occasion of the new season.

Apex Legends is available as free to play (free with integrated microtransactions) in digital format for PC, PS4 and Xbox One in a way. Coming soon to Nintendo Switch and Steam; In addition, in the future all platforms will be able to play with each other thanks to cross play. At the end of the year there will also be a mobile version keeping all the content and nature free. At this time we have no news about how the version will work on Switch in portable mode.



