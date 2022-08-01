Apex Legends Season 14 Makes Major Changes to Weapons by Removing Self-Healing

At the time of this writing, the 14th season of Apex Legends, dubbed Hunted, will be released in just over a week. Respawn Entertainment has already presented fans with a new synopsis of the new Legend Vantage, as well as several changes that will appear in Kings Canyon. However, perhaps the biggest changes in the 14th season of Apex Legends concern the meta of weapons.

Game Rant recently attended a press conference dedicated to the 14th season of Apex Legends, where Respawn senior game designer Eric Canavese spoke in detail about the changes that will occur in weapons and gold items. It goes without saying that a few more things will appear in the game next season, in addition to those listed below, but the entire meta of Apex Legends weapons will undergo a shake-up in the upcoming season.

Apex Legends Season 14 Weapon Changes

As for attachments, a new jump is being introduced in Apex Legends. This hop-up is called a laser sight, and it is designed to reduce the spread of fire from the hip to melee weapons, namely pistols and submachine guns. Fans will also be able to change the color of their laser.

Some of the more drastic changes include changing the Spitfire and Wingman ammunition types in Apex Legends.

The wingman will now take sniper ammunition to regulate their economy. Spitfire now uses light ammunition instead of heavy.

EVA-8 will be improved, its rate of fire will increase, butts can now be equipped, and double-clicking on the weapon will occur automatically.

The Skull Piercer is back, it can be equipped with a Wingman, a Long Bow and another 30-30.

The Bow and Rampage are included in the Care Package. Volt and G7 will be on the shelves soon.

Apex Legends Season 14 Gold Item Changes

The biggest change for gold items is the complete removal of self-regeneration in Apex Legends. Many fans have asked for this because of the problems it can cause at high levels of the game, and Respawn has done it. Now the former Guardian Angel perk of the Golden Backpack is now used on the Golden Knockdown Shield, which means that those who have it can resurrect someone else with increased health and shields. This change is likely to benefit Newcastle.

With the transition of the Guardian Angel to the Golden Knockout Shield, the Golden Backpack gets a new bonus that allows players to stack another Shield Battery, a First Aid Kit and a Phoenix Kit. So while other backpacks allow players to stack two batteries, two first aid kits, and one Phoenix kit, the golden backpack allows players to stack three batteries, three first aid kits, and two Phoenix kits.

Apex Legends is already available on mobile devices, PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.