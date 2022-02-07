Apex Legends Season 12: Respawn Reviews The Main Content Of Your Battle Pass

Apex Legends: Respawn Entertainment publishes the main content that makes up the Apex Legends Season 12 Battle Pass. Expand your library. Apex Legends publishes a new trailer showing the main content of its next battle pass. Season 12 will kick off on February 8 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. You can see the video in the header of this news.

Season 12 battle pass in Apex Legends: price and content

Battle Pass owners will be able to unlock cosmetic content packs for some of the top legends. The chosen ones this season are Seer, Loba, Crypto, Ash and Lifeline. All five have a special set consisting of skins, charms, and items for your profile where their faces are the stars. If you opt for the free lane, rewards include an Octane skin, Apex Packs, weapon skins, loading screens, and Apex Coins, among other items.

To buy the battle pass you have two options. The first, the basic one, allows you to unlock the Premium levels that you have uploaded. Its price is 950 apex coins, which in exchange are around 9.99 euros. In case you want to start with a boost, you can purchase the battle pass and the first 25 levels for 2800 apex coins, about 28 euros approximately. Purchasing the latter will also give you the Legendary Ace of Spades skin for Seer.

We remind you that Maggie la Fiera is the new legend to join the Apex Legends roster. The New Zealander will arrive in Apex Legends as a character focused on sowing chaos. Click on this link to know all her skills.