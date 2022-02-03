Apex Legends Season 12: Maggie The Fierce Reveals All Her Abilities

Apex Legends: Maggie the Fierce shares all her abilities. Those responsible for her tell us about her origins and what was the creative process behind the character. Apex Legends confirms in detail one of the most important elements of its next content framework. Season 12 highlights Maggie the Fierce, the new legend, whose abilities we already know about and what the team’s approach was to bring her to life.

These are the skills of Maggie the Fiera

Passive Ability: Warlord’s Rage | She highlights enemies she has dealt damage to and moves faster when she has a shotgun drawn.

Tactical Ability: Incendiary Drill | She launches a drill that sticks to objects on the stage, dealing incendiary damage to everyone on the other side.

Ultimate Ability: Wrecking Ball | Maggie fires a massive ball forward, knocking back enemies she hits. Also, her wake offers speed boosts when cast.

The strength of New Zealand

New Zealand influences mark the features of this legend. His way of speaking and gesturing derive from the natural expressions of the oceanic country. The team describes her as a true “freedom fighter.” She does not deny her past; That her syndicate put her at the center of Apex games is another grimace in her long history in combat.

His creation began while Respawn was developing Fuse. They sought to provide more background to her story, and once created, they decided it was time to move it to a more relevant plane. Fitting Maggie into active Apex Legends development was relatively easy. Those responsible for her tell us that at that time they had another character on the way; finally it was her who replaced the concept they had, since it fit the style of game they wanted to find.

Maggie la Fiera is an aggressive breacher, that character that breaks defenses and stirs up combat that has remained too static until now. Specifically, those responsible for it speak of “turning the battle into chaos.” When they started to play with her abilities they thought about incorporating other gadgets, which included even a flash grenade. At another point in development they decided it would be a good idea to add a single-shot shotgun to her leg; both finally discarded.