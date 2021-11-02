Apex Legends Season 11: Storm Point: Date, Time Of The Update And Trailers

Apex Legends: The long-awaited update to Respawn Entertainment’s battle royale game, Evasion, is practically here. We tell you all the details. Apex Legends is approaching its Season 11. Respawn Entertainment’s hit free-to-play multiplayer title will welcome Season 11, Evasion, which is actually one of the biggest expansions remembered for the title of Electronic Arts. It is not just a patch, but it brings us a new Legend with its own abilities, a new map (Storm Point) and much more. We tell you when it opens, the scheduled time for the update and its presentation trailer.

Apex Legends – Season 11: update date and time

The Apex Legends: Evasion (Season 11) update will take place this Tuesday, November 2 starting at 7:00 p.m. (CET, Spanish peninsular time). It will be then when the transition ends and the new stage of the video game begins, which has as one of its main incentives the arrival of the Storm Point map, the fourth location of the title in its history.

This will be Storm Point, the fourth map of Apex Legends

Storm Point is a map 15% larger than End of the World – the largest to date. As Respawn Entertainment explains, it includes a wide variety of locations, from tropical islands to giant mountains to give the gameplay more verticality. In this scenario we will find dangerous creatures such as stalkers, spiders, the so-called Flyers and wild nests marked in red on the map.

Of all the points of interest in Punto Tormenta, the Barometer stands out, the heart of the stage: a rotating platform with many loot boxes guarded by a research tower. Likewise, the Command Center, the Antenna, the Lightning Rod and the Control Point, suspended over a lush forest. There are a total of 17 named locations on the map, plus a multitude of campgrounds.

What time is the Apex Legends Season 11 update in Spain and Latin America?

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 7:00 p.m.

Spain (Canary Islands): at 6:00 p.m.

Argentina: at 2:00 p.m.

Bolivia: at 1:00 p.m.

Brazil: at 2:00 p.m.

Chile: at 1:00 p.m.

Colombia: at 12:00 hours

Costa Rica: at 11:00 am

Cuba: at 1:00 p.m.

Ecuador: at 12:00 hours

El Salvador: at 11:00 am

United States (Washington D.C.): at 1:00 p.m.

United States (PT): at 10:00 am

Guatemala: at 11:00 am

Honduras: at 11:00

Mexico: at 12:00

Nicaragua: at 11:00

Panama: at 10:00 am

Paraguay: at 11:00 am

Peru: at 12:00 hours

Puerto Rico: at 1:00 p.m.

Dominican Republic: at 1:00 p.m.

Uruguay: at 2:00 p.m.

Venezuela: at 1:00 p.m.

Apex Legends is available for free for PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series, PC (Origin, Steam), and Nintendo Switch.