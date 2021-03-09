Apex Legends runs Switch at 720p and 30 fps

Apex Legends is finally closer to landing on the Switch, and for those who are looking at this version, some technical aspects related to the title were revealed by Panic Button, responsible for this port for the Nintendo platform.

Speaking to Famitsu magazine, Andy Boggs, one of those responsible for this work at the production company, commented that the title will run in 720p resolution in dock mode and in 576p if using the laptop. In both, the frame rate will be locked at 30.

Speaking of Panic Button, did you come to see that the studio revealed its willingness to work on a Valheim port for the platform? If not, just click here to read our news published yesterday (8).