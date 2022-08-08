Apex Legends Reveals the content of the Season 14 Battle Pass

The 14th season of Apex Legends is fast approaching, it should start on August 9th. The upcoming season, which is supposed to introduce a new Vantage character, as well as a lot of changes in the layout of Kings Canyon, seems to update overall.

Ahead of the launch of season 14, Respawn Entertainment has released a new trailer detailing what players can expect from the newest combat pass that will appear in Apex Legends. As usual, there will be a lot of skins for characters and weapons, as well as new holographic sprays, a huge amount of survival-themed cosmetics and a shiny new jet skin that will open after completing the combat pass.

It wouldn’t be an Apex Legends battle pass if Ghost didn’t get a new skin with a trailer showing off the new “Veteran Voyager” skin, as well as giving fans a glimpse of the “Lucky Draw” Wingman skin, both of which display similar styles. . After the Ghost and Partner combo, fans of the Caustic poison hunter will be happy to see that the mad scientist gets a skin with the latest combat pass. “Field Research” Caustic will present a unique image of the character: Caustic is balding and a large scar appears on his right eye. Players will also be able to unlock a skin for Vantage, and the trailer tells about the finisher Vantage with the help of her companion Echo.

In addition to Wraith and Caustic skins, fans will see the upcoming jet skin, which will appear in Triple Take in season 14 and will open after the completion of the combat pass. The Fortune Hunter jet skin boasts a white and black mottled color scheme with gold elements, and as usual for jet skins, knocking down opponents will electrically charge Triple Take through a unique contraption in the middle of the gun as they fight throughout the fight. recently redesigned Kings Canyon. The latest inclusion in the trailer is the introduction of a new way to solve combat pass tasks by removing the mode in which they should be performed.

The 14th season is almost here, and the trailers of the combat pass always cause delight among fans. With only a few hours left, don’t forget to complete the Season 13 pass to stock up on Apex coins to buy the newest Battle Pass and get another unique makeup kit for the growing list of Apex Legends.

Apex Legends is already available for PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.