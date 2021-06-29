Apex Legends: Respawn Promises New Measures Against Cheaters

Apex Legends: They propose a series of measures to end DDoS attacks and the actions of cheaters in the video game.All online games suffer from the problem of cheaters, who tell Call of Duty: Warzone, for example. Neither Respawn Entertainment and its Apex Legends have been rid of its influence, something that not only annoys the players, but also the studio behind the project. There are many complaints that have occurred throughout these months, which is why the creators of this battle royale have stressed on Twitter that they are looking for solutions.

“The Respawn team is exploring various options for cracking down on cheats,” they write. The developers have made public three ways to combat this scourge. First, they want to hire more people to do manual expulsions. They are also working on new tools that detect DDoS attacks (a type of attack that consists of saturating servers; in the case of online video games, it takes players out of the game) automatically to stop them. Finally, they will investigate methods of trying to find cheats and eliminate them from their games.

A well-known problem

“Playing against cheaters sucks,” they add. According to Respawn Entertainment, they will inform players of all the progress they make in that field. Recently, Connor Ford, one of the security officers at Apex Legends, explained on social media that the team was aware of the attacks and that they were working to prevent them. “Our Samy Duc [lead software engineer] is taking care of the DDoS problem as we speak. It’s not the simplest fix in the world, but huge strides are being made, ”he said. “31 cheaters have been banned today in the meantime. We worry and we are frustrated like the players ”.

Apex Legends is a free-to-play type video game (free but with microtranscations) that is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. A version for mobile devices is also in the works.