Apex Legends is going to introduce private matches in the free Battle Royale game through the upcoming Spellbound event.

The Spellbound event starts on January 10 and will last until January 24. During the event window, the time-limited Control mode returns to Apex Legends, which means that players can take part in 9-on-9 battles to control zones on the map with infinite respawns. The controls will be available to play in Storm Point: Barometer, World’s Edge: Lava Siphon and Olympus: Hammond Labs.

Players will also be able to invite friends to participate in closed tournament matches. “Do you want to hold your own tournaments? Private matches are now available to all players. Get ready to generate your own tournament codes and conduct individual private matches,” EA said in a statement. “Get together with your friends and try it!”

Judging by the screenshots from the upcoming update, up to 60 players and five spectators will be able to connect to the tournament matches using a unique code. However, XP or other achievements cannot be earned during these tournament matches, and cross-play must be enabled to participate in them.

Apex Legends is also going to introduce a series of 24 charming cosmetic items available for a limited time that will accompany the Spellbound event. These include legendary skins for Vantage, Seer, Mad Maggie, Mirage and others.

“All 24 items will be available through direct purchase (for Apex coins or craft metals) and in Spellbound Event Apex kits throughout the event,” EA confirmed. “If you unlock all 24 cosmetic items before the end of the event, you will automatically receive a new Visionary family heirloom — Showstoppers.”

Enchant your opponents in the Spellbound Collection Event when it arrives on Jan 10 🔮 Battle for victory in Control, unlock new rewards, and earn the ultimate prize: Seer's Heirloom. pic.twitter.com/QEmmhOv0xp — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) January 4, 2023

The update will also bring several bug fixes to Apex Legends, as well as some precise spawning settings, “to further try to prevent players from appearing near enemies.” Elsewhere, the patch will expand the window in which players can join current matches, as well as provide new perks. The update will also feature 10 new welcome challenges “to help new players explore Apex Legends.”

The full patch notes can be found here.

In other news, Destiny 2 Bungie developers have confirmed that they are working on “a number of unannounced projects” with parent company Sony.