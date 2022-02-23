Apex Legends Mobile Prepares Its Launch; Countries, Requirements, Compatible Mobiles…

Apex Legends: We tell you what the requirements are and in which countries the first version of Apex Legends Mobile will debut. Later it will reach the rest of the territories. Apex Legends Mobile is just a few days away from officially debuting on the market. During the week of March 1, the first version will arrive in a limited number of countries, including Argentina, Peru, Mexico and Colombia; Spain will have to wait until the following phases. We tell you everything you need to know so you don’t miss it.

In which countries will Apex Legends Mobile be released?

The first version of Apex Legends Mobile will debut free to play in the following countries:

Argentina

Colombia

Mexico

Peru

Australia

Singapore

New Zealand

Malaysia

Philippines

Indonesia

Electronic Arts shares that they will announce “later” the date on which it will be released in the rest of the countries.