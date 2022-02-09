Apex Legends Listed For Xbox Series X/S And PS5 In Europe, US And Taiwan

Apex Legends: The next-gen version recently appeared on the PlayStation Store, but has not been officially announced. That Apex Legends is going to have a native version for the new generation consoles is something that Respawn Entertainment has not hidden, although they did not guarantee it at the time. They did admit that they were working on this possibility. If in mid-January PlayStation Store leaked the presence of this version, now it is the agencies that classify games by age in Europe, Taiwan and the United States that have anticipated the official announcement.

As published by Gematsu, the Apex Legends chips for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PS5 have appeared on the websites of PEGI, ESRB and the institution that is in charge of the classification in Taiwan. This naturally anticipates an imminent announcement. Electronic Arts and Repawn, meanwhile, have provided new details about Season 12, which will add the Legend Maggie the Fierce.

What can you expect from Apex Legends Season 12?

The Season 12 Battle Pass includes various cosmetic skins for some of the Legends, in this case Seer, Loba, Crypto, Ash, and Lifeline. Each of them has a special set with skins, charms and other items for the profile. As for the free content, we can get an Octane skin, weapon skins, loading screens, Apex coins or Apex pack. Maggie La Fiera is a ruthless warrior who stands out for her tendency to create chaos wherever she goes.

Apex Legends is a free-to-play product. It can be enjoyed on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch, while Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PS5 players have the ability to play thanks to backward compatibility, at least for now. It is expected that the native versions will optimize the product to the most powerful hardware of the new generation.