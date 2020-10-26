When Apex Legends first came out, it made a big splash, especially with its fast gameplay, and the game lost its popularity. Although it still has active players, it is not as many as before.

Apex Legends is coming to Steam on November 4th

Players can transfer their progress, items and equipment to the Steam side as they wish. It needs an EA account to play the game even if you launch it on Steam. Also, EA reported that the Nintendo Switch version of the game was delayed to 2021.

Chad Grenier, the director of the game, said, “Earlier this year on EA Play, I announced our plans to bring Apex Legends to new platforms such as Steam and Nintendo Switch. First, for PC gamers, Apex Legends is officially coming to Steam with the release of Season 7 on November 4th. If you are playing on Steam and are new to Apex Legends, we look forward to seeing you among us. Second, we’re still working for those who want to play the game on Nintendo Switch. Our team needs more time to turn the great experience Switch gamers deserve into something good. ” found in the description.



