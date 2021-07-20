Apex Legends Introduces Seer, The Killer Gaze Legend Coming in Season 10

Apex Legends: Respawn Entertainment’s battle royale outlines the story of its new Legend in a trailer focused on its figure.To be or not to be, that’s the point, but always with style: he wears a hat and is a kind of space cowboy. To understand us, his design is reminiscent of Cad Bane, the fearsome bounty hunter from Star Wars: The Clone Wars and La Remesa Mala. He is also the new Legend of Apex Legends, the title developed by the creators of Titanfall 2 and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Through a press release, Electronic Arts has presented the story of this character, who will join the Apex games very soon, when season 10 (Hatching) debuts in battle royale.

This playable character has been created in collaboration with illustrator, animator, and director Robert Valley, known primarily for his work on Tron: Uprising, Love, Death & Robots, and Pear Cider and Cigarrets. In this same news you can see the trailer, which outlines the history of Seer from his earliest childhood, while delving into “the life of this cursed Legend whose gaze can turn a mountain into dust, a king into a beggar and an ocean into desert”.

Seer bears the mark of a moth, but why? All this and much more is revealed in the trailer, which you can see in this news. It is titled Apex Legends Stories from the Wildlands: Metamorphosis and it shows us how the Legend came to be what it is today. Will you dare to face him or handle his fate?

More news at EA Play Live 2021

EA and Respawn Entertainment have also announced that there will be new information about Apex Legends: Hatching soon, specifically on July 22, the date on which EA Play Live 2021 will take place, an event in which the North American giant will present the future of some of their games. Electronic Arts has already advanced the productions that will not be present: there will be no new announcements about Star Wars titles or news about the next Dragon Age and Mass Effect. Nor will there be a space reserved for Skate, a recently rescued IP.

Apex Legends is available as free-to-play (free but with microtransactions) on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The studio is also working on a version for mobile devices, which has no release date yet.