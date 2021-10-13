Apex Legends Halloween Event: Dates, Rewards, Skins And More

Apex Legends receives Inner Monsters, its special event to celebrate Halloween. Available until November 2 on PS5, PS4, Xbox, PC, and Switch. Apex Legends already enjoys the contents of its new event: Inner Monsters. The Respawn Entertainment shooter will celebrate its particular virtual Halloween until November 2 with a multitude of cosmetics inspired by the great horror movie classics. Available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

New map, special game mode and more

On October 12, the day it began, the title was reinforced with a new Arena mode map. Bis is set on Boreas, Seer’s homeworld. Its desert appearance blends with some of the metal structures posed as a combat environment.

It will not be until the last week of the event when Shadow Royale arrives, the return of the acclaimed mode at this time. All the legends that fall in a game will return to life in shadow form; in this way they will be able to help their companions who are still alive. As long as a companion is still alive, you can respawn like this for unlimited. And yes, you have a chance for revenge.

Inner Monsters offers a novelty in the ingame store. The limited edition packs of this event will go on sale. For 400 Apex Coins, you can purchase a bundle that will contain a guaranteed non-duplicate event item, among other customization items. The store will also offer skins from previous events for Halloween, such as Mistress of Evil for Wraith or Lethal Bite for Crypto.

Between October 26 to November 1, an even more special element will be added if possible. The game will celebrate the Day of the Dead with a new batch dedicated to Octane. Swift Death includes the Epic Skin of the same name, the Epic Bathtub Frame Altar Ego, the matching Rare Skin Flirt with Death for Volt, and two packs for the Legend.