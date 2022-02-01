Apex Legends, From Control To Olympus: The Keys To Season 12

Apex Legends: We tell you the main keys to Season 12 of Apex Legends, which is scheduled to premiere on February 8 on PS5, PS4, Xbox and PC. Apex Legends faces a new start to the season. Resistance, as this new content framework is known, will introduce important changes to one of the maps present in the battle royale. On the other hand, you can look forward to the flurry of improvements and balance adjustments across all modes. These are some of the keys to Season 12.

Control, the new objective duel

Beyond Maggie, the main face of the contents, the incorporation of Control stands out. This limited-time game mode will pit two teams of 9 legends against each other for dominance of three specific territories. From Respawn Entertainment they point out that it is a “revolutionary” game mode on the Apex Legends scale, and it is that the commitment to objectives is already something common in recent seasons.

During the game, teams must fight for control of up to three locations. Maintaining control will add points to the team’s global locker; Whoever has the most at the end will be victorious. The chosen locations are specific places on some of the battle royale maps.

The team has adapted these portions, that is, they are not as we know them. Covers and other items have been included that create new combat opportunities. The goal above all was to make them “feel good playing” in a different environment. In fact, those responsible confess that the sensations in the study are of being in front of the best way of objectives that they have done so far.