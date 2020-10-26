Apex Legends confirms the date of Season 7

Rise of Apex Legends features Horizon, who is introduced to the Savage Lands alongside his robotic companion.

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment have announced the release date for Season 7 of Apex Legends, the battle royale title from the creators of Titanfall 2 and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Ascent of Apex Legends will begin on November 4 and will offer multiple new features, among which is the new Legend, known as Horizon. The floating city of Olympus will also be one of the new maps. This announcement has been accompanied by a trailer detailing Horizon’s journey through the city of clouds. You can see it on these lines.

The Horizon story begins in Olympus, his homeland, which is experiencing an energy crisis like no other. Worried about the situation, the girl decides to venture to the Wild Lands to look for the crystals that will allow her to save her home. Fortunately, she will not be alone, as she will have the invaluable help of her robotic companion, N.E.W.T. During her journey she will be betrayed and Horizon will be forced to return home, “although lost in time as she struggles to see her daughter.”

Champion Edition and Switch version lag

EA recently announced Apex Legends: Champion Edition, a version that includes all Legends and a number of exclusive legendary items. Despite being a free-to-play title, all these extras can be used as cosmetic add-ons. Players who purchase this edition will also get a loot of 1,000 Apex Coins, the video game currency with which more items can be purchased.

Apex Legends is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. The Nintendo Switch version was scheduled for late 2020, but Respawn Entertainment has confirmed that the title won’t finally arrive until next year. “We continue to work hard on the port, but we need more time to do the game justice and develop the experience that Switch players deserve,” they reported from the studio.



