Apex Legends confirms Rampart, New Legend

Respawn Entertainment finalizes Season 6 of its Battle Pass and introduces its new character, a businesswoman with arms to take.

If the negotiations go wrong, you can always choose the other path, that of violence. At least that’s what the new Apex Legends Legend thinks, which will debut alongside Season 6 of the Battle Pass, known as A Tope. Starting August 18, players will be able to control this British character of Indian descent. Rampart is an expert in tuning weapons and uses a rifle that uses energy as its main ammunition. This addition coincides with the introduction of the crafting mechanic, which will be available this new season.

As if that weren’t enough, Respawn Entertainment’s battle royale has just presented the launch trailer for the sixth season, which you can see on these lines. And who is Sheila? They wonder in the video? Well, Sheila is a weapon, Rampart’s weapon. The new Legend chews gum nonchalantly and pops a pink balloon in his mouth. Soon we will be able to handle it, as usual, for free. After all, it is a free-to-play title that is monetized with cosmetic items.

Expert modder Rampart is joining the Games in Season 6. Ready to dance? 😏 Get acquainted with Rampart and Sheila when Season 6 launches on August 18 along with a new weapon, a new Crafting system, and more! 👇https://t.co/dhUTalrsfp pic.twitter.com/XAfcX5FWFy — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) August 6, 2020

Road to new platforms

Apex Legends is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, but Respawn Entertainment’s work is preparing to make the leap to more platforms over the next few months. Its launch will take place on the Nintendo Switch at the end of the year, but we will also see it in the new generation, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. At the same time, the developer of Electronic Arts is shaping its release on mobile devices. The most recent news points to a soft launch in late 2020.

This battle royale will soon incorporate one of the most demanded features from the gaming community, cross-play. However, given the problems of other games such as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone, the company has reassured users and confirmed that the crossplay will not be activated by default.



