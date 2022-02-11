Apex Legends Celebrates Its Third Anniversary With New Items And More

Apex Legends: Respawn Entertainment’s battle royale receives its new season this week (Resistance) and adds more news. The new season of Apex Legends breaks into Resistance starting this week and coincides with the video game’s birthday celebration. Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment have unveiled the Third Anniversary Collection Event, which will take place between February 15 and March 1. As detailed in a press release, players will enjoy new squad skins, a community-made reward tracker, as well as the premiere of prestige skins.

All the details of the Collection Event

The Anniversary Reward Tracker includes 12 community-designed cosmetics. It also comes with 24 limited skins that can be obtained during the anniversary event.

As for the new prestige skin, it’s Bloodhound. They are a new level of rarity within the legendary skins (with 3 different levels). Upon unlocking level 1, players will have the opportunity to complete challenges that will allow them to level up to level 2 and 3 at no additional cost.

Meanwhile, Legendary Squad Sets hit the store, introducing new skins based on some of the user-favorite squads like Crypto’s Hype Beast, Caustic’s Black Heart, and more. There will be special offers in the event shop for the duration of the Collection Event.

Apex Legends is a free-to-play battle royale currently available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. It can also be played on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PS5 through backward compatibility, although native versions have leaked through PlayStation Network and game age rating agencies in Europe, the United States, and Taiwan. At the moment EA has not announced anything, although it is no secret that the study has been immersed in the development of a version optimized for the new generation of consoles.