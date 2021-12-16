Apex Legends And FIFA Are EA’s Most Popular Franchises In 2021

FIFA: Electronic Arts (EA) released, this Thursday (16), a report showing a little of how the year 2021 was for the company’s games. Among the highlights, the company showed that Apex Legends and FIFA were the titles of choice among the more than 500 million players in the EA community.

According to the developer, taking into account the new audience of the company’s games, most are from Europe (30%), followed by the United States (25%) and Asia-Pacific (22.5%). Among new players in 2021, about 15.7% were from Latin America.

FIFA

This year, fans of the popular “Fifinha” scored more than 22 billion goals and goalkeepers closed the goal 30 billion times with saves. By way of comparison, in the real world, more than 26 thousand goals were scored and the archers made more than 50 thousand saves.

The greatest scorer in the virtual world was the French Kylian Mbappé, who is precisely the cover and poster boy for the game.

Madden

In the case of Madden NFL, a game about American football, there were more than 9.4 billion touchdowns in 2021. In the list of players with the most decisive plays, quarterback Tom Brady, considered one of the best in history, only appears in fifth.

EA Sports

Still on the games of the EA Sports label, the company revealed that the athlete Erik Karlsson, from San Jose Sharks, who is currently not among the 50 players with the most points scored in the NHL, was the most used player card in NHL 21.

In UFC 4, released in August 2020 for consoles, the fight between the Polish Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Valentina Shevchenko, of Kyrgyzstan origin, was the third most popular among the players.

Also in the game about the main MMA event in the world, almost 7 million custom fighters were created.