Apex Legends: 5 popular Legends of Season 7

Respawn Entertainment reveals which characters have been used the most during Season 7 of the Battle Pass. The battle royale from the creators of Titanfall 2 and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order continues to offer new content.

Apex Legends recently released its Season 7, which means new rewards, maps, and a new Legend. Is Horizon among the most used champions this season? Respawn Entertainment has wanted to play a small game with the community and has asked on social networks that players choose which they think are the five most used Legends. Then he has officially unveiled them.

And the answer is yes, Horizon has crept into the Top 3. This character was born in Olympus, but an unprecedented energy crisis plunged these lands into despair. With the idea of ​​improving the situation, the woman arrives in the Wild Lands to search for crystals that allow her to save her native home. Accompanied by the robot N.E.W.T., she must venture into a fight without quarter, in which there will also be betrayals.

Below, you can see the complete list of Legends:

Wraith

Bloodhound

Horizon

Octane

Lifeline

Apex Legends says no to crunch

The reality in the video game industry is that many high-budget projects fall into the practice of crunch, which is nothing more than labor exploitation. Chad Grenier, Apex Legends creative director, underscored his rejection in a Reddit thread. He did it in response to a follower, to whom he commented that they designed the contents in a healthy way for the team, so that some processes could be delayed.

“We also reject that the team is subjected to crunch, so that we are probably slower creating content that we work 15 hours a day, but it is not something that we are willing to do,” he said. “We have nearly doubled our team size since launch to accommodate demand for content at a healthy pace. We are really trying to bring you quality content at a healthy rate. ”

Apex Legends is a free-to-play game available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. Coming soon to Nintendo Switch.



