ApeCoin Airdrop Overshadowed: Millions Stolen!

The Bored Ape Airdrop event was used to steal $1.5M in the Apecoin project, the cryptocurrency world is in shock. According to a research report, a vulnerability in the airdrop of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) was exploited to steal approximately $1.5 million in ApeCoin tokens (APE). APE tokens were distributed to BAYC NFT holders this Thursday before being traded on the open market.

Shock development in ApeCoin airdrop

Cybersecurity researcher Check Point Research said the hacker used a method called “flash credit” to quickly borrow BAYC NFTs and use large numbers of tokens. Check Point said the main vulnerability in the airdrop was BAYC’s failure to control how long NFT holders owned the asset. Therefore, the attacker only had to briefly hold a BAYC NFT in order to claim the token.

Price continued to rise

Data from NFT floor prices show that BAYC’s price floor, i.e. the lowest price that can be purchased in the project, increased by about 20% after the airdrop announcement. With the BAYC sales, the price continued to rise when the airdrop started, reaching 105.91 ETH (313.938 USD). APE marks a highly volatile debut. ApeCoin pointed to huge price fluctuations in its first trade. The token rose as high as $40 before dropping to $6 after the airdrop and started trading on several major exchanges. At the time of writing, the token was trading at around $13.2, down 16% in the past 24 hours.