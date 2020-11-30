APAN Music Awards 2020: Winners List

The 2020 APAN Music Awards Nominates Many Stars And Actors Who Celebrate Their Talents And Contribution To Spread Hallyu (The Korean Wave) And K-Drama To The World.

The 2020 APAN Music Awards was supposed to be held on November 28-29 yesterday. However, the implementation of this prestigious music awards event has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has not subsided and is now facing a new wave of South Korea.

Even so, the 2020 APAN Music Awards is slowly starting to announce the list of winners. If previously the organizer revealed the Top10 winning musicians, now they are releasing a list of winners in the popularity category.

As the category name implies, the winners are determined only through popularity votes. Check out the following list of winners for the APAN Music Awards 2020 in the popularity category:

Best Male Solo: Kang Daniel

Best Female Solo: IU

Best Male Group: BTS (Bangtan Boys)

Best Female Group: IZ * ONE

Best Global Male Solo: Kang Daniel

Best Global Female Solo: Hwasa Mamamoo

Best Global Male Group: Seventeen (II)

Best Global Female Group: BLACKPINK (Black Pink)

Best Actor: Kim Soo Hyun (“It’s Okay to Not Be Okay”)

Best Actress: Seo Ye Ji (“It’s Okay to Not Be Okay”)

Best Male Entertainer: Park Jihoon

Best OST: V BTS (song “Sweet Night” for OST “Itaewon Class”)

KT Seezn Star Award (Actor): Son Ye Jin

KT Seezn Star Award (Singer): Kang Daniel

Meanwhile, the 2020 APAN Music Awards was held by the Korea Entertainment Management Association. This award has nominated many stars and actors who celebrate their talents and contributions to spread Hallyu (Korean Wave) and K-Drama to the world.



