The San Diego Padres are close to acquiring superstar outfielder Juan Soto from the Washington Nationals on Tuesday in one of the biggest deals in baseball at the trade deadline, boosting their chances in the postseason by adding one of the game’s best young hitters.

A person with direct knowledge of the move told the Associated Press that the Padres and Nationals agreed to a multi-player deal on the condition that San Diego first baseman Eric Hosmer waive his no-trade clause. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity as negotiations continued.

Hosmer agreed to an eight-year, $144 million contract with San Diego before the 2018 season. He is owed about $7 million by the end of this season and $13 million annually from 2023-25.

If the deal is completed, the Padres will also get first baseman Josh Bell along with Soto, a generation talent who turns 24 at the end of October, when they hope to still play for the title. The Nationals will receive Hosmer, left-hander Mackenzie Gore and prospects James Wood, C.J. Abrams, Robert Hassell III and Yarlin Susana. batting title. Over the past two seasons, he has been walked more than any other Major League baseball player.

The package of potential clients heading to Washington is one of the most publicized groups ever involved in a single transaction. The 20-year-old Hassell, selected 8th overall in the 2020 amateur draft, hit an RBI single last month at the All-Star Futures Game. Wood, a 19-year-old outfielder and a second-round pick in last year’s draft, is hitting .321 with 10 homers and 45 calves in the Lake Elsinore class.

Washington general manager Mike Rizzo set a high asking price last month after reports surfaced that Soto had rejected the team’s latest offer for a $440 million, 15-year contract.

Soto remains under the team’s control for two more seasons after that, so there was no certainty that the Nationals would trade him now. The Padres, who got him potentially for three playoff rounds, even without a new deal, made it the peak of Soto’s value.

That uncertainty began to weigh on Soto, who said after Sunday’s game against St. Louis: “I just want to get it over with and see what happens. Start from here or where I am.