AOC launches new mice and keyboards for gamers

AOC is well known for its monitors and televisions in the national market. The brand that is a leader in sales on gamer monitors, now enters new territory with the launch of accessories for this audience as well.

The launch consists of five products:

The Agon gaming mouse up to 16,000 DPI – AGM700 DRCB

The AOC gaming mouse up to 5,000 DPI – GM500 DRBB

The mechanical keyboard Agon gamer – AGK700 D81B

The AOC gaming keyboard – GK500 D84B

The Agon gaming mousepad – AMM700 DR0B

AOC invited Voxel to present these products to the public that accompanies us and to reveal the main characteristics of each of these accessories intended for gambling.

MOUSE GAMER AGON – AGM700 DRCB

This new mouse from AOC promises to exceed all your expectations regarding this type of accessory. The Agon AGM700 model has 8 programmable buttons with predefined macros or that can be adjusted according to your preference.

In addition to an ergonomic design and RGB lighting, this gaming mouse also has a maximum resolution of 16,000 DPI with a Pixart 3389 sensor for very high performance and movement without delay. The 400 IPS tracking speed and Firstrate’s 50G acceleration offer smooth and consistent performance with an agile feel.

The highlight of this mouse is the “sniper” button. Designed especially for shooting games, this trigger automatically lowers the DPI to the lowest preset. That way, it provides maximum accuracy when you need it most.

MOUSE GAMER AOC – GM500 DRBB

Another outstanding mouse from AOC is the AOC GM500, which brings light to your games while you enjoy comfort and precision. The incredible Pixart 3325 sensor provides fluid and agile tracking without hardware acceleration. This means that this technology offers precision and speed in movements, as well as superior performance in any type of game.

The AOC mouse can be used with predefined macro settings or can be fully configured according to the player’s preference. The 8 buttons can be linked to activate commands in the games and raise your performance to higher levels.

The player can also customize and synchronize the appearance of their equipment with customizable RGB lighting. There are 16.8 million colors and possibilities for combinations for you to use and make your setup your own.



