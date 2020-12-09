AOC Launches AG493UCX Monitor with 32: 9 Aspect Ratio

AOC launches the 49-inch (124 cm) AGON AG493UCX model with a 32: 9 aspect ratio.Featuring a 3-sided frameless design that combines two 27-inch QHD displays, the AG493UCX targets ambitious gamers.

The 1800R curved AG493UCX comes with a 120 Hz refresh rate, 1 ms MPRT, DisplayHDR 400, FreeSync Premium Pro and a 5120 × 1440 VA panel. The monitor is also a productivity tool for YouTubers and live streams, with Picture by Picture mode, KVM switch for multiple input sources, and USB-C connection.

Thanks to the Picture by Picture mode, users can split the screen and show two different 16: 9 sources side by side. They can also take advantage of the KVM switch, using a single keyboard / mouse set for both PCs. Moreover, the AG493UCX also accepts USB-C display input (via DP Alternate mode) and can supply 65W, for example, to a connected laptop via USB-C Power Supply.

The product’s VA panel produces a 3000: 1 native contrast ratio, 550 nits maximum brightness, 121% sRGB, 90% AdobeRGB and 90% DCI-P3 gamut coverage and offers 178/178 ° viewing angles. This game monster also has VESA’s DisplayHDR 400 certification, which displays high dynamic range content similar to the way our eyes detect light.

AOC AGON AG493UCX Features

Adjustable feet with 100 mm height, -3.5 / 13.5 ° tilt, -15.5 / 15.5 ° swivel

2 x 5W speakers

2 x HDMI 2.0 and 2 x DP 1.4 inputs

3-port USB 3.1 hub with USB-C port (video and 65 W power supply)

FPS frame counter and Dial Point (crosshair icon)

3 user customizable, 6 game modes in total for different genres

FlickerFree technology and Low Blue light modes

New, elegantly designed OSD and software OSD (AOC G-Menu)

AOC AGON AG493UCX Price

AOC’s AGON AG493UCX model will be available in Europe from December 2020 at a suggested retail price of USD 1269.



