AOC and Porsche Design: AGON PD27 Monitor

AOC introduced the Porsche Design collaboration and its new products positioned in the upper segment to the press with the event it held. The first product to come in cooperation with Porsche Design was AGON PD27. AGON PD27 is designed to give a more distinguished image to the gaming experience with its 240 Hz screen refresh rate. Here are other details about this new monitor …

AOC AGON PD27 Technical Specifications

The 27-inch AOC model has a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels with a W-LED panel. The AGON PD27 model, which provides a 178-degree viewing angle thanks to its large screen, offers 550 cd / m brightness. Offering a comfortable use with a screen refresh rate in the range of 48-240 Hz, the product serves to provide maximum performance for gamers. The model, which contains 16 million different colors in 24 bits, comes with DisplayHDR 400 support.

The model, which will take its place on the shelves with only black color option, has a weight of 8.4 kilograms. The monitor, which can add action to its environment thanks to the RGB LEDs on its bottom surface, can create a privileged feeling with its thin frame and Porsche Design logo.

“The Porsche Design AOC AGON PD27 model, with its linear and simple design that blends form and function, is the perfect embodiment of the brand’s DNA and inclusive design philosophy,” said Roland Heiler, Senior Design Manager at Porsche Design. Combined with the innovative and cutting edge technologies of AOC AGON, this new monitor was developed for gamers looking for optimal performance without sacrificing style. ”

“We would like to proudly announce the first result of our new partnership with Porsche Design: the Porsche Design AOC AGON PD27 monitor,” said Stefan Sommer, Director of Marketing and Business Management, AOC Europe. AOC’s proven expertise in display technologies fits seamlessly with Porsche Design’s exceptional approach to design. Gamers around the world will be delighted to experience this amazing product, with both design and outstanding gaming performance. ”

The design of the monitor is emphasized by a silver-colored foot element in the form of a safety cage of a racing car. Just like in a real sports car, it gives the user stability, strength and durability when adrenaline begins to release. Adhering to Porsche Design’s design philosophy to elegantly combine style and performance, PD27 can project its logos on the table in different colors and turn on the screen’s backlight to further enhance the gaming environment.

The 240Hz refresh rate reduces perceivable motion blur, while 1ms GtG and 0.5ms MPRT pixel response times ensure a clear, ghost-free gaming experience. With AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro, users can experience smooth gameplay without tearing. The 550-nit high brightness of the VA panel ensures uninterrupted gameplay whatever the lighting conditions.

The PD27 comes with a wireless (IR) keypad that resembles a center console, so it is possible to quickly access monitor settings or game presets. Users who miss the roar of straight 6-cylinder boxer engines in racing games will love the 5 W stereo speakers with DTS sound. In terms of daily functionality, the monitor also comes with a 4-port USB 3.2 hub, 2 HDMI 2.0 and 2 DisplayPort 1.4 inputs.



