AOA’s Mina denounces harassment and intimidation by Jimin. The idol suffered harassment and intimidation for 10 years from her leader.
The former member made strong and sensitive statements about the situation she lived through during her career as an idol, a controversy that has gone viral among fans after her former partner’s response and the evidence she shared.
Through her Instagram account, Mina decided to open up with her fans and talk about a dark episode in her career in K-pop. The idol admitted that she attempted against her life due to the situation she lived with AOA. Mina explained that her father died and has since had to be strong for her mother.
The singer started a career due to the economic situation of her family; however, her dream was thwarted in the worst way: bullying and harassment within her group and company. Mina worked with the FNC Entertainment agency for 10 years.
나 1000000000000개 중에 1개 이야기 했어 소설이라고 해봐 언니 천벌 받아 그러지마 증인이 있고 증거가 있어 미안하지만 양쪽말 들을게 없어 내가 잘못한게 없거든 맨 마지막에 댄스실 헤어라인 심고 싶어서 했다가 마취 덜 풀려서 늦어가지고 미리 전화 했는데 언니 목소리 듣자 마자 언니가 또 완전 난리가 날것 같아서 댄스실 가지도 못했어 그리고 그날도 자살시도를 했지 이게 가장 큰 잘 못 이다 자 이제 내 잘못은 다 이야기 했어 언니 썰은 풀어 말어? 너무 많아서 적기 귀찮아 근데 소설 이라는 말은 언니 양심이 있으면..왜 지워 언니 그냥 소설이라고 해봐 주변에 어이없어 할 사람 꽤 있을텐데 아 하긴 그때도 기억 안나고 뭐 그런말할 나쁜년은 아닌거 같은데? 라고 했지? 와 기억 잘 지워져서 좋겠다 원래 욕한사람은 잘 기억못한다더라 내 기억도 제발 좀 지워줘 언니 제발 제발 하긴 언닌 내 손목보고도 죄책감 못 느낄껄? 내 얼굴보고 욕하지 싶다 아마도
During that time, Mina admits that she suffered intimidation and bullying from the older member of the AOA, i.e. Jimin. The idol said that her mood was not the best while her father was hospitalized, but that her “sister” scolded her for ruining the environment and locked her in a closet while crying.
Mina confessed that since then, she takes sleeping pills, her father died a few months ago, but she had to comply with the group’s schedules and her projects as an actress, in addition, she was afraid that she would be scolded again for not smiling, but she always had fear, so to forget about it sometimes she takes medication.
소설?이라기엔 너무 무서운 소설이야 언니 흉터치료3~4번 했더니 연해졌어 근데 언니 기억이 안사라져 매일 매일 미치겠어 지민언니 난 법? 뭐 소송? 돈 없어서 못해 정신적 피해보상? 뭐 다 필요없어 할 생각없고 난 그냥 내가 언니 때문에 망가진게 너무 너무 억울하고 아파 힘들어 내가 바라는 건 내 앞에와서 잘못 인.정. 하고 진심어린 사과 한마디면 그거면 될 것 같아 나 괴롭힌 언닌 너무 잘 지내고 있잖아..난 매일이 눈 뜨는게 고통인데 말이야 근데 집은 먹여 살려야해서 말이지 인정 좀 하고 사과 좀 해주라 나도 마음에 응어리진 것 좀 풀자 응?
The accusations against Jimin were very revealing for the fans, who were the target of criticism after posting a Storie on Instagram with the word “Fiction”, implying that what Mina said was lies.
The idol also shared images from a chat where she lets the company know about the situation, but did nothing about it by questioning her allegations. Although Mina wanted to continue her dream, in the end she made the decision to leave the group, attempting against her life was a decision that she considered due to the mistreatment she received, but her mother is the one who gives her strength to get ahead.
el hecho de q mina no haya puesto el nombre de su bully pero jimin no haya dudado dos veces en salir a poner “ficción” para desacreditar su historia… ya sáquenla de aoa por favor pic.twitter.com/t0Ma1AJUH6
— pin📌 (@97euunwoo) July 3, 2020
So far, neither Jimin nor the agency have given statements about it, but on social networks fans have asked them to support Mina to overcome this situation.
This week there was another complaint of harassment, this time by Youngjae of GOT7, who revealed the constant harassment by sasaengs, a situation that idols face repeatedly in their careers.