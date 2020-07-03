AOA’s Mina denounces harassment and intimidation by Jimin. The idol suffered harassment and intimidation for 10 years from her leader.

AOA’s Mina denounces harassment by Jimin, the leader of the group and confesses that she attempted against her life for the bullying she received in the group.

The former member made strong and sensitive statements about the situation she lived through during her career as an idol, a controversy that has gone viral among fans after her former partner’s response and the evidence she shared.

Through her Instagram account, Mina decided to open up with her fans and talk about a dark episode in her career in K-pop. The idol admitted that she attempted against her life due to the situation she lived with AOA. Mina explained that her father died and has since had to be strong for her mother.

The singer started a career due to the economic situation of her family; however, her dream was thwarted in the worst way: bullying and harassment within her group and company. Mina worked with the FNC Entertainment agency for 10 years.

During that time, Mina admits that she suffered intimidation and bullying from the older member of the AOA, i.e. Jimin. The idol said that her mood was not the best while her father was hospitalized, but that her “sister” scolded her for ruining the environment and locked her in a closet while crying.

Mina confessed that since then, she takes sleeping pills, her father died a few months ago, but she had to comply with the group’s schedules and her projects as an actress, in addition, she was afraid that she would be scolded again for not smiling, but she always had fear, so to forget about it sometimes she takes medication.

The accusations against Jimin were very revealing for the fans, who were the target of criticism after posting a Storie on Instagram with the word “Fiction”, implying that what Mina said was lies.

The idol also shared images from a chat where she lets the company know about the situation, but did nothing about it by questioning her allegations. Although Mina wanted to continue her dream, in the end she made the decision to leave the group, attempting against her life was a decision that she considered due to the mistreatment she received, but her mother is the one who gives her strength to get ahead.

el hecho de q mina no haya puesto el nombre de su bully pero jimin no haya dudado dos veces en salir a poner “ficción” para desacreditar su historia… ya sáquenla de aoa por favor pic.twitter.com/t0Ma1AJUH6 — pin📌 (@97euunwoo) July 3, 2020

So far, neither Jimin nor the agency have given statements about it, but on social networks fans have asked them to support Mina to overcome this situation.

This week there was another complaint of harassment, this time by Youngjae of GOT7, who revealed the constant harassment by sasaengs, a situation that idols face repeatedly in their careers.



