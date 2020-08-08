AOA’ Mina was hospitalized after alleged suicide attempt

Mina’s latest post on Instagram worried her fans and her company. Kwon Mina was rushed to the hospital after posting an image showing recent injuries to her wrists. The idol, who was a member of the girl group AOA, has faced difficult times, as the disclosure of her suffering as part of the group has not compensated for the damage she suffered.

That is how Mina took her social networks and posted the image on Instagram accompanied by a message that inevitably filled all her followers with concern:

I don’t want to leave unfairly, Shin Jimin, Han Sung Ho, Kim Seolhyun live well. My mom my older sister and my family couldn’t say anything but they will probably cry even if they haven’t done anything wrong. Please make up for the psychological damage and please give them a lot …

Mina pointed out that money was the solution to everything from the perspective of those who caused her harm, however, she also said that the finances with her company were never properly clarified, stating that her payments were unfair.

In this publication, Mina also said that she did not receive a response from her company when she tried to contact them, pointing to them as irresponsible because they also had no idea of ​​the abuse she suffered for years while working with them.



