Anyone Who Didn’t Sell Bitcoins Made Money

Bitcoin, which broke a record by making huge profits in the last 24 hours, has made money for countless investors. The fact that BTC, which made even former Bitcoin miners millionaires, has never reached such a high price has caused some experts to be surprised and excited. Some of the comments coming to Bitcoin, which showed a great performance and made everyone win, also attracted a lot of attention.

Dan Held is among those who say that everyone who is a Bitcoin investor is making money without exception. “Bitcoin has seen this price level for the first time since its existence,” Held said on the evening of December 16th. This means that everyone who has bought Bitcoin, without exception, earns money. ” he said.

Dan Held, who shared that he was stunned by the great rise of Bitcoin in the last 24 hours, said on Twitter:

“I have been in this market for 8 years, but seeing such a price action is still overwhelmed.”

Held gave the last word of Nikola Tesla on the subject and gave a positive message:

“Let the future tell the truth and judge everyone according to their work and achievements. Let them be today, but the future for which I work is mine. ”

Popular analyst Willy Woo is also one of those who are excited about the movement in the market. Woo, who maintains his belief that he is quite bullish for 2021 and that BTC will go up to $ 200,000, made a very positive comment about the record-breaking Bitcoin. Voicing his thoughts on Twitter, the analyst said:

“This creates the feeling that Bitcoin has won the game against all other financial asset classes. It can no longer be regulated against the record broken with the effect of institutional investments. Next is the Sovereign Wealth (national wealth fund), then it will change the whole world. Exciting!”



