Anyone Can Contribute to Google Fuchsia OS

It was announced that the open source model of Google Fuchsia OS has been expanded.Google announced on its Open Source blog that they accept everyone’s contribution for the alternative Fuchsia OS. While the company has been processing code into a public repository for the past 4 years, it has not allowed others to post the code. Now this situation has changed.

The company shares that they have expanded the open source model of Google Fuchsia OS to make it easier for everyone to interact with the project and created new public mailing lists for project discussions. In addition, a management model was added to clarify how strategic decisions were made, and the issue audience opened up for contributors to see what was being worked on. There is now also a process for submitting patches to subscribe or become a contributor with full write access.

In addition to opening the repository to public contributions, Google also released a technical roadmap to provide people a little more information about the project’s direction and priorities. Some elements in the roadmap include a driver framework for the kernel to be updated independently of drivers, improving file systems for performance, and extending the input pipeline for accessibility.

Developers who want to try Fuchsia will be able to clone, compile or contribute the operating system. Google notes that Fuchsia supports a limited number of x64-based hardware and that it can also be run on an emulator. Those who want to test the operating system can visit the start page.



