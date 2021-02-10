Anya Taylor-Joy statement ignites rumors of a season 2

Lady’s Gambit came to Netflix in late October 2020, wowing fans with 7 episodes chronicling the life of Beth Harmon (played by Anya Taylor-Joy), the young chess prodigy.

Clearly, the single season of the Lady’s Gambit miniseries wasn’t enough for fans, who have been wanting to see more episodes and have been clamoring to the Netflix streaming platform for another season.

The good news fans are getting is that Lady’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy is excited and will definitely want to reprise her role as Beth Harmon if they decide to do season 2.

In this regard, in a recent interview with Deadline, actress Anya Taylor-Joy shared what aspects of her character Beth of hers that she would like to explore in a possible continuation of the Netflix series.

Taylor-Joy said she would be interested in Beth becoming a mother if the series returned to screens. Likewise, she also touched on the future of the Netflix show as fans are cheering for it.

The actress told Deadline that she finds it “so surreal and wonderful” how people want to see a second season of Lady’s Gambit. She then went on to say that while there has been no “discussion” about the continuation of the hit Netflix miniseries, she commented that she would love to see what life is like for her character in the future. This the actress said:

“It would be very interesting to see what Beth would be like as her mother, now that she is sober and more aware of the demons that are bringing her down.”

Taylor-Joy also spoke to Town & Country in October last year about the possibility of a second season of Lady’s Gambit, sharing that she would love to reprise “Beth” if she had the chance and if they asked her to. She although she also commented that she feels that the miniseries concluded well with the final episode.