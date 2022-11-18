Anya Taylor-Joy Says She Was Bullied at School Because of the Way She Looks

Anya Taylor-Joy said that she was bullied at school because of how she looks.

The star of “Menu” and “The Northman” spoke about her childhood in an interview with “The Drew Barrymore Show”, thanking her parents for teaching her how to cope with it.

“I was very, very lucky with my parents because when I was bullied because of my appearance, my mom always said to look inside someone,” Taylor-Joy told Barrymore.

“You look inside someone, you don’t look at the class, you don’t look at anything like that.”

She added: “You don’t look at what they do for work, you just like the heart of this person? And I really have to thank my mom for that, because it was really helpful.”

Watch the full interview here:

Anya Taylor-Joy lived in Argentina for the first six years of her life before moving to England with her family and then moving to New York at the age of 14.

“I really didn’t feel like I fit in anywhere. I was too English to be an Argentine, too Argentine to be an Englishman, too American to be someone,” the actor said. “The kids just didn’t understand me in any way. I was locked in lockers.”

Anya Taylor-Joy will soon play the main role in the spin-off “Mad Max: Fury Road” — Furiosa.

Discussing preparing for the role, she said she needed “emotional strength, physical strength, fortitude.”