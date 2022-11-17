Anya Taylor-Joy says Mad Max spin-off “Furiosa” is “the Dirtiest and Bloodiest I’ve Ever been”

“I think I need to sit down and attempt to try and digest what’s happened over the last seven months”
Anya Taylor-Joy revealed that she was “the dirtiest” and “the bloodiest” during the filming of the upcoming Mad Max spin-off “Furiosa.”
The actress recently finished filming in the prequel of George Miller’s 2015 action movie “Mad Max: Fury Road,” in which she will play a young version of Emperor Furiosa, a character previously played by Charlize Theron.
“I’ve been on another planet for the last seven months,” Taylor—Joy told IndieWire during a recent interview.
“I think I need to sit down and try to digest what has happened over the last seven months. But I’m incredibly, incredibly proud of it, and so proud of all the people I’ve had to work with, and just the amount of love, effort and work that’s been put into it, I’m excited to see it.”
The actress continued: “This is the dirtiest and bloodiest story I’ve ever been, saying something, sincerely saying something.
“Every time I get dirty or bloody, and not perfectly prim and beautiful, I’m just having fun. That’s where I feel most comfortable. So yes, Furiosa was definitely right on my street.”
Taylor-Joy revealed that she doesn’t really know how to drive, despite the fact that her character was an experienced driver in both the first film and the upcoming prequel.
“I don’t really have a license, so I can’t drive,” she said. “I can’t [drive] on the highway, I can’t park in parallel, but if you need me to do a juicy 180-degree turn in the truck, I can do it and not get caught in the camera, and that’s great.
“Eventually, I’ll stay long enough to get a driver’s license, and then I’ll be really happy, because then I’ll be able to play. But as for the first cars, I think I’m very spoiled by the fact that they were built by the Mad Max art department.
Elsewhere, Taylor-Joy recently revealed that she turned down a Disney role to play in 2015’s The Witch.
In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar magazine, the actress shared that she received a job offer from the Disney channel on the same day she received the lead role in Robert Eggers’ fantastic horror.
“I remember it was the very day I was asked to take part in the Disney Channel pilot program, and it was so exciting to be offered anything at all that I ran around the house like crazy,” she said.
“But I had a really good feeling about the Witch that made me give up the Disney experience for a thing that seemed unknown to me, a thing that seemed sacred.”