Anya Taylor-Joy Reveals Surprising Situation In Her Performance in The Witch

Anya Taylor-Joy: The star of The Queen’s Gambit series, Anya Taylor-Joy, went through 2021 competing and winning numerous awards. However, the actress did not have the same feeling with her performance in the film The Witch. Anya recently admitted in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that she was “devastated” by her performance in director Robert Eggers’ The Witch.

The feature premiered at the 2015 Sundance Film Festival and was a big step in the actress’s career, but she didn’t feel so excited the first time she watched it. “Rob showed us the film maybe two hours before the public viewing, and I was devastated. (…) I thought I would never work again, I still get chills just thinking about it,” said Taylor-Joy.

Even though the horror film received much critical acclaim, Anya felt like she was letting the audience down, feeling like she didn’t do it right and running out of words. “I’m very wordy, I like to talk, I like to communicate. I didn’t speak, I just cried. I couldn’t stand to see my face so big.”

The film’s success was so great that the actress won some awards for her performance in the work. Some of them have been the Best Actress statuette at the BloodGuts UK Horror Awards, Best Newcomer Actress at the Empire Awards and Breakthrough Actress at the Gotham Awards, as well as Saturn Award nominations, Austin Film Critics Association, Central Ohio Film Critics Association, among others.

Another hit that surprised the actress was The Queen’s Gambit, which reached a large audience on Netflix. While Anya was shooting Robert Eggers’ next feature, The Northman, she received news of the series’ results and praise. “I was alone in the apartment with nothing but my phone, and my phone was telling me information I couldn’t understand,” she explained.