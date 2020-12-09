Anya Taylor-Joy reunites with the team for a new project

After The Lady’s Game, Anya Taylor-Joy and Scott Frank do it again.

We know that Lady’s Game on Netflix was a resounding success, and that’s why you should be happy with what we have to tell you. Actress Anya Taylor-Joy, who played Beth in the series, should indeed quickly collaborate with Scott Frank, co-creator of The Queen’s Gambit. The latter is currently working on an adaptation of a novel by Vladimir Nabokov entitled “Laugh in the night” in which we can find Anya Taylor-Joy. He also hopes to be able to bring back the entire Jeu de la Dame team for the production of this new miniseries.

Published in 1932, “Rire dans la nuit” tells the story of an art critic named Albert Albinus who falls in love with Margot, a 17 year old girl who will then use him to satisfy his ambitions and become a star movies. It all takes place in the cinematographic universe of 1930s Berlin, and it is therefore in the German capital that Scott Frank hopes to be able to shoot, notably with Anya Taylor-Joy. While waiting to know a little more about this new project which, if it is as successful as The Game of the Lady, should seduce a lot of fans, you can already discover the first photos of the prom of the season premiere of Riverdale season 5 right here.



