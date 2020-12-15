Anvisa wants 10 days to decide on vaccine use

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) has stipulated a maximum period of 10 days to answer any requests from manufacturers for the emergency use of covid-19 vaccines in Brazilian territory. According to the agency, the team is fully mobilized full time to evaluate each request “for any of the vaccines from developers who have submitted data to Anvisa and have clinical trials in progress in Brazil”.

To participate in emergency approval, companies or laboratories need to present a series of documents and guarantees that the dose can be manufactured or imported in the country and has successfully passed Phase 3 of tests in the national territory. In addition, the candidate must have already gone through the clinical development dossier evaluation stage.

The Anvisa document also mentions that approval in other countries by competent authorities, as is the case with the United States’ FDA, may be an auxiliary factor in the process. However, conditions such as “part of the data, as well as commitments and monitoring plans” should be directed to the Brazilian context.

And CoronaVac?

Finally, the statement also specifically comments on the case of CoronaVac, the vaccine coming from China currently with doses stored in São Paulo and awaiting approval procedures. “The Chinese criteria for granting authorization for emergency use in China are not transparent and there is no information available on the criteria currently used by Organs Chinese bodies for this decision making”, says Anvisa. The doses of the special permit cannot be marketed and are intended for “government programs”.

The full document can be seen on the Anvisa website.



