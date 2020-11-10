Anvisa suspends CoronaVac tests after death

All clinical tests with the CoronaVac vaccine, from the Chinese laboratory Sinovac Biotech, are temporarily suspended at Brasik – the determination of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) surprised even Dimas Covas, director of the Butantan Institute, responsible for the production of the immunizer in the territory national.

According to the regulatory agency, the interruption was caused by “a serious adverse event”: a volunteer enrolled in clinical trials died in late October but, according to Covas said in an interview with TV Cultura, the cause was not the vaccine.

