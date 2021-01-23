Anvisa releases the use of CoronaVac doses of Bhutantan

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) unanimously approved the release of emergency use of CoronaVac doses filled in Brazil. Requested by the Butantan Institute, the authorization will release 4.8 million doses ready for application in the country.

The following voted for the emergency use of the new lot: Meiruze Sousa Freitas, rapporteur of the request; Rômison Rodrigues Mota; Alex Machado Campos; Cristiane Rose Jourdan and ended with the vote of Antonio Barra Torres, president of Anvisa.

As with imported CoronaVacs, approval was recommended by Anvisa authorities. Now, the state’s next task will be to include these doses under Butantan’s ownership in the vaccination campaign that is already underway in Brazil.

In addition, the authorization paves the way for vaccines originating from the next shipments of immunizing supplies. The São Paulo government expects to receive 5.4 thousand liters of input for doses of CoronaVac, an amount that yields about 5.5 million new units of the vaccine.