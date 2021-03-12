Anvisa launches antiviral Remdesivir to treat covid-19

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) announced today (12) the approval of Remdesivir in Brazil. The antiviral, produced by the pharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences and known by the trade name Veklury, is indicated for the treatment of patients with covid-19.

According to the agency, the drug was released for exclusive use in a hospital environment, being administered to adults and also to adolescents aged 12 years and over and weighing at least 40 kg, diagnosed with pneumonia and needing oxygen supplementation. Inpatients cannot be on mechanical ventilation.

Also according to Anvisa, the studies on which it relied for the approval of the drug indicated that patients treated with the drug had a faster recovery compared to those who did not use it. In addition, there were no deaths among them, but some people suffered adverse effects such as kidney toxicity.

Used intravenously (application in the vein), the antiviral acts by preventing the replication of the new coronavirus. It has been used as an emergency in the United States since last November, despite the fact that the World Health Organization (WHO) does not recommend its use against covid-19, based on several studies, claiming that it does not alter the situation in any way. disease.

Definitive registration for the Oxford vaccine

Along with the release of Remdesivir, Anvisa also revealed to have granted the definitive registration for the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine, with a manufacturing stage in the country. Before, it had only obtained approval for emergency use.

The vaccine, produced in Brazil by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), is currently used by the Ministry of Health in the National Immunization Program, which also has doses of CoronaVac, manufactured by the Butantan Institute.

It is the second immunizer to achieve the definitive registration in the national territory, which allows the expansion of the public served. The other is that of Pfizer, not yet distributed in the country.