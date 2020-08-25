Anvisa, ECG and pressure in Samsung smart watches

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) approved the arrival of the Samsung Blood Pressure Monitor (BP Monitor App) and the electrocardiogram application (Samsung Health Monitor – ECG APP) on Samsung smart watches. Both should work naturally on the Galaxy Watch 3, which will soon be marketed in Brazil, in addition to the Galaxy Watch Active 2.

According to the regulation news published by Anvisa itself, the pressure monitor generates values ​​and graphs about systolic and diastolic blood pressure, as well as the pulse rate, using a sensor on the back of the device’s body. The electrocardiogram (ECG) detects possible cardiac arrhythmias and is divided into a sensor, which is on the clock, and a component in the paired cell phone.

However, the agency itself advises that the software is not able to diagnose possible health problems, such as hypertension or chronic heart problems. In addition, the results displayed on the smart watch are considered “similar” and should not replace traditional treatments and tests or lead the user to change medications if he is being treated.

For now, Samsung has not yet disclosed the operation and availability of features on the company’s smartwatches.

First in the industry to have Anvisa approval, Apple Watch implemented ECG in Brazil in July 2020 – and, around the world, this and other resources already have a long history of saving users.



