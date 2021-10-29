Anvisa: Directors Receive Threat Not To Approve Vaccines In Children

Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) reported this Friday (29) that the five directors of the agency received death threats if the approval of vaccines against covid-19 for children between 5 and 11 years old happens. The intimidation was done by email.

According to the note published by the agency, the threats were also directed at school institutions in Paraná.

“Given the seriousness of the fact, Anvisa informs that it immediately officiated to the police authorities and the Public Ministry, at the Federal, State and District levels, among others, to adopt the appropriate measures”, says the statement of the institution.

The acts of intimidation are yet another movement of a growing anti-vaccination group in Brazil, which ignores the benefits of immunization agents and science to fight infectious diseases such as covid-19.

President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) is part of the group that spreads fear and false news so that people do not take the vaccines already approved for use in the country. On Thursday (21), Bolsonaro read in a live broadcast texts with false information claiming that, in the United Kingdom, vaccinated people would be developing AIDS.

The president was denied by experts, medical societies and health authorities. Videos were removed from Facebook, Instagram and YouTube earlier this week.

Vaccine Approval for Children in the United States

This Friday, the FDA (Food and Drug Administration), a regulatory agency in the United States, authorized the use of Pfizer’s immunizing agent in children aged 5 to 11 years. Vaccination should start a few days after the CDC (Centre for Disease Control and Prevention) confirms authorization.

According to data released Oct. 22, Pfizer’s vaccine was highly effective in preventing symptomatic covid in children. The company said it should ask for authorization to use the immunizing agent in children in Brazil in November.